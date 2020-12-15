DALEVILLE — The Daleville Police Department will brighten Christmas for 10 families and 22 children this weekend with help from Santa and some volunteer elves.
Due to the pandemic, the format of this year's Operation Christmas will be a little different, the Daleville Town Council announced at Monday's meeting.
Instead of officers taking kids shopping, families have submitted shopping lists that will be used while picking out gifts at the Meijer in Muncie on Saturday.
Volunteers at town hall will wrap the presents, then families will caravan to the town hall that evening where Santa will be on hand as the presents are handed out.
In other business, the town approved a $1,500 raise for employees plus a bonus based on years served.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, a one-time exception was approved that will allow employees until the end of March to use vacation from 2020. Normally any unused vacation would be lost at the end of the year.
The council approved $3,958 to purchase an umbrella insurance plan that will cover the town up to the maximum tort claim of $5 million allowed by state law.
The town also received bids for two properties at 14212 West Wayne Street and at 8525 South Edwards Street.
The properties were advertised with an offering price of $6,400 and $12,400 respectively, but adjacent land owners are allowed to offer a lower price since consolidating parcels will save on future administrative costs.
A bid of $750 was approved for the Edwards Street property, while a $100 bid for the Wayne Street property was declined. The board felt that any bid needed to at least cover administrative costs associated with the transaction.
Council member Adam Jones briefed the council on a solar energy proposal from Telemon Energy Solutions that would meet the town's energy needs at a substantial savings.
"It seems like something we should jump on," Jones said.
More details will be presented at the January meeting.
