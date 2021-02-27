DALEVILLE — Longtime Daleville Police Chief James King announced on his Facebook earlier this week that he was ready to set a date for his retirement.
"Today I removed all personal belongings from my office with the Daleville police department," King wrote. "Next step is a conversation with the town board president. Time to set my retirement date."
That day will come in March 2022 so the town has plenty of time to search for a replacement or, as town council president Adam Jones hopes, convince King to stick around a while longer.
"We're definitely hoping that we can talk him out of it, or he changes his mind. But either way, it would be a well deserved retirement," Jones said.
King has been instrumental in transforming the town and reshaping the police department, said Jones.
"In addition to that, he's worked hard outside of his police role as a community leader and helped develop our new town hall that's in process and also the transformation of the town hall park and our splash pad," Jones said. "He has been a critical piece of that and truly, just really changing the way that I think Daleville is viewed by Central Indiana. His dedication to the town and his employees is is truly something to admire."
