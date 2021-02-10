DALEVILLE — The Town Council has approved a motion to add a police dog to the police department.
Officer Buddy Combs purchased a German shepherd with his own funds, and a trainer with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department has agreed to train both Combs and his new dog.
Police Chief James King sought the board’s approval before moving forward.
“We did have a canine years ago,” said council member Tom Roberts. “I thought it was a very successful program at the time and so I look forward to this coming back.”
In other business
King said an issue with the footer at the new town building was resolved and walls should be going up by the end of the month.
The council approved up to $800 to repair an exhaust leak on a police department Tahoe.
Annual compensation for the park’s event coordinator was raised from $1,000 to $1,500.
Three bids for micro-surfacing and hot mix asphalt overlay work being done with a Community Crossing Grant were taken under advisement and advanced to town attorney Joe Rhetts for evaluation.
The town is holding off on a proposed solar project for now until officials see what direction the new presidential administration will take with the Solar Investment Tax Credit.
