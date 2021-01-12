DALEVILLE — Looking to save on the town's electric bill by harnessing the power of the sun, the Daleville Town Council voted Monday to move forward on a solar project contingent on finding financing.
The project's estimated cost came in at about $415,000 with a return on investment of $1.6 million.
There would be four separate solar arrays — a ground array near the water tower to power the water utility, roof panels on the pump house at the splash pad and on the current and new town halls.
The arrays are designed to provide the power for the town's buildings.
The panels would produce surplus power in the summer for which the town would receive credits through net metering. Those credits would be used to supplement the panels during the shorter days of winter, explained Bruce Breeden of Telamon Energy Solutions.
The panels would be warrantied for 25 years with an expected life expectancy of 35 years, Breeden said.
In other business, Adam Jones was named president and Tom Roberts vice president of the council.
A new health insurance plan was approved.
An ordinance clarifying the use of town equipment for emergencies passed through its first two readings.
