DALEVILLE — Daleville residents will see a 50-cent increase on their trash bills starting next month.
The town's sanitation account is in the red because Daleville paid to add big item bins around town for residents' use and didn't account for those costs.
After residents start paying $15.50 monthly, the town will be able to get the account built back up.
The council also:
- announced that the park board is getting cost estimates for repairing the shelter house.
- announced that the park board is seeking sponsors for the 2022 summer concert series.
- said a town representative will meet Friday Feb. 18, with a contractor who bid on the solar project. Solar panels will be installed on the new town hall and the wastewater plant. Work is set to start in the spring.
- approved spending up to $6,000 to remove an invasive plant species from the park's wetland.
The Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Town Hall, 8019 S. Walnut St. The next meeting will be March 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.