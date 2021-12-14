DALEVILLE — One Daleville resident attended Monday night’s meeting to address the Town Council about when the flooding on her street would be solved.
The resident said that they have been promised for two years that something would about the water flooding on May Street.
The resident also noted that she had to replace her carpet due to the water getting into her home.
Vice President Tom Roberts responded, saying it’s received a grant that will let it fix road flooding issues in town. A timeline is in place to address these concerns.
Currently, crews are surveying the areas, which will have storm water pipe updates. Soon, residents whose properties will be affected by the construction will be notified about any work on their property.
Roberts said that residents will hopefully see relief next fall.
The council also:
• discussed adding power lights to the water tower, which will let it be illuminated in the dark.
• updated town residents that every road in town has been sealed or repaved.
• approved investing town monies in Hoosier Fund, a statewide investment pool for governmental units.
• approved renting entrance mats for the new town hall from Plymate. This will cost $71.21 every two weeks, as Plymate will take care of the cleaning and damages.
• approved the 2022 salaries of all town employees.
• approved allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds the town received. The funds will be used for the town’s ongoing solar project, park updates and raises for town employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.