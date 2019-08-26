DALEVILLE — The Daleville Community Schools board of trustees on Monday adopted a resolution revoking immediately the charters of Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, for which it serves as authorizer, setting in motion their closure by Sept. 30.
However, Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison said the schools, which told students to complete any outstanding coursework by Aug. 20 and are “functionally inoperative,” may close sooner after their boards meet Tuesday to consider the measure.
Students have 30 days to inform Daleville to which program they intend to transfer. Though it’s unknown how many students this affects, the schools at one time had a combined enrollment of about 7,200.
“The information we have, which includes things like course progress reports and course grades should be sufficient, even without an official transcript, for students to transfer to new programs and schools,” Garrison said. “We continue working with the Indiana Department of Education to do all we can to get students what they need to move on.”
IVS and IVPA have been on a course toward closure since January when Daleville’s board issued a notice of revocation for their charters. Dalevelle and the schools reached an agreement in June that included closure protocols for IVS, which would have suspended operation on Sept. 30, and IVPA, which was expected to close by the end of the 2019-20 school year.
However, weeks later, Daleville officials said the virtual schools were not following the closure protocols. Daleville’s board in July issued a second notice of revocation, setting in motion statutory due process requirements, including a hearing last week for the school’s organizers to make their case for keeping the school open or delaying closure.
In the meantime, it also came to the attention of the Indiana and federal departments of education that possible enrollment irregularities may have led to overpayments to the virtual schools. However, virtual school officials, through their attorney Mary Jane Lapointe, denied any wrongdoing.
Lapointe, who was retained by officials at IVS and IVPA who did not attend the hearing, said the schools needed more money from Daleville to hire the people to compile the transcripts for the students.
However, Garrison said Monday that staff would not be paid for their last month of work or for future work.
Though he said he believes online education remains a viable option that should be available to students, he is disappointed with this failed attempt.
“As educators, it is unconscionable to see students, parents and teachers left without adequate support from their schools,” he said. “The students did not create this situation, and we will continue to do everything we are able to do to help them and support them so they can move on to new opportunities.”
For students who do not contact Daleville within 30 days, Garrison said, their records will be sent to their schools of settlement, the ones they attended previously or in whose district they live.
Counselor to assist students
Though Garrison said he expected very little assistance from officials at IVA and IVPA, there is one person who has vowed to continue to work on behalf of the students even though she is not being paid.
The schools’ exceptional learners counselor Carrie Bennett was in the audience Monday as Daleville’s board voted. She is the only actual virtual schools official or staff members who has attended any of the meetings at Daleville.
“The students are the party that is being most injured,” she said. “I feel like students have been let down by everyone involved.”
Bennett said she had 70 students with no placement reach out to her after sending them an email telling them she would help them with their transcripts.
“My phone has been blowing up,” she said.
Everything was mishandled from the time the schools were chartered in 2011. IVS became operational in 2012, and IVPA came on line in 2017.
One of the problems, Bennett said, is that the schools did not have proper certified staff as counselors until she came about a year ago.
“It was behind the eight ball from the beginning,” she said. “With everybody trying now, we’re already behind.”
Much of the current problem is that Indianapolis-based AlphaCom, the vendor that provided the proprietary Invision system containing the transcripts, has been taking advantage of the situation and holding them hostage, Bennett said. She said she has had access to the Invision system but is uncertain how long that will last.
“They’re threatening to cut off our access. Dr. Clark said he can’t guarantee me how long they can keep the system going,” she said. Percy Clark is superintendent of the virtual schools.
Officials for AlphaCom could not be reached for comment.
Bennett also blamed the state for cutting off funding when they alleged over-enrollment.
“By cutting off funding, that put everything into a tailspin.”
