DALEVILLE — An official response released Monday by officials at Daleville Community Schools to an Indiana State Board of Accounts bristles at the notion that the district as authorizer is responsible for alleged mismanagement of funds by administrators at two now-defunct online schools.
According to the response, Daleville officials provided “significant oversight” of the Indiana Virtual School and the Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, which were shut down in September following a year-long investigation by the school district.
“It is important to note that oversight is separate and distinct from governance. The authorizer provides oversight, while the charter school’s own Board provides governance,” the statement said. “Oversight by the authorizer is designed to establish the framework under which the charter school operates and to then hold the charter school accountable for performance results. Authorizer oversight is performance focused and is designed to ensure charter schools are performing to expectations."
The response was to a special investigation report filed Feb. 12 by the SBOA. The investigation was initiated to detect “actual or suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance” after Daleville reported concerns about irregularities in enrollments and graduation rates.
According to the report, about $86 million has been misspent by the online schools and should be repaid to the state. That includes about $3.5 million in authorizer fees given to Daleville and part of $15,000 from Daleville’s Assistant Superintendent Dave Stashevsky, who weighed in on the district’s response.
Stashevsky was identified by the report as IVS “superintendent” in 2011, but he describes himself as an education coordinator with no input or control over the school’s finances. He said he worked for IVS in the evenings while working for Daleville.
“Daleville Community School supports its Assistant Superintendent David Stashevsky and is disappointed that the SBOA investigation report improperly identifies Mr. Stashevsky as a ‘responsible party’ for the 2011-2012 school year,” the statement said.
Starting in August 2018, when data first was made available, Stashevsky looked back at five years of reports covering nearly two million data points and nearly 15,000 students, according to Daleville’s statement.
“It was Daleville Community Schools that did the work that the charter schools’ Boards failed to do – ensure proper compliance with State reporting requirements. Any suggestion that Daleville Community Schools failed in its oversight duties under these circumstances is based on a simplistic analysis of a complex situation and, frankly, a misunderstanding of the role of the authorizer,” the report said.
