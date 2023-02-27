DALEVILLE — Daleville Community Schools is looking to save on its energy bills by improving the energy infrastructure, the board decided during its Monday, Feb. 27, meeting at the administrative office.
The average electric bill was estimated at $9,000 per month for the Jr./Sr. High School and $17,000 for the elementary school, according to Jr./Sr. High Principal Eric Douglas.
The school board approved a contract with Emcor Construction Services Midwest, a company out of Fort Wayne.
Superintendent Greg Roach said the agreement would let Emcor make improvements, if they can be shown to conserve energy and lower long-term costs.
He said the district is planning to repair the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a capacitor, which is a device that regulates the flow of electricity.
Roach said the district has a capacitor, but it hasn't been utilized in nearly 18 years. He suspected it had been shut off for repairs and never turned back on or repaired.
The contract would let Emcor perform the HVAC and capacitor work, which could save Daleville schools about $20,000 per year, he said.
No further action was taken.
The district's flooring project was also discussed. Roach said new floors are being installed in varying areas of the elementary and Jr./Sr. high schools.
Total costs are $219,082.53 for the elementary and $374,646.19 for the Jr./Sr. High School.
He said it had been several years since some of the floors had been replaced; he thought updates were needed.
Both the HVAC/energy savings and flooring projects will be paid for out of a roughly $3.2 million bond, which was issued near the end of last year.