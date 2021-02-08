DALEVILLE — The Daleville Community Schools board of trustees is preparing to offer a three-year contract for a new instructional leader to replace longtime Superintendent Paul Garrison, who at the start of the 2020-21 school year announced his plan to retire.
Board President Diane Evans said an offer is expected to be made to a candidate she said she was not yet ready to identify before the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 22. More than 20 candidates from throughout the state applied for the position, she said.
“Don’t get us wrong. If we could keep Paul, we would,” Evans said.
In fact, she said, the board was looking for a clone of Garrison, someone who is a savvy communicator who gets along well with the community and who is financially skillful.
“Someone whose face would represent the community the way that Paul does,” she said.
In his four decades with Daleville Community Schools, Garrison has been a teacher, a bus driver, a coach and principal. He spent the past 22 as the district’s superintendent.
Board members, including Evans and Vickie Rees, said they’re not yet sure what initiatives they would like to see a new superintendent pursue. That would depend on the new superintendent’s strengths, they said.
“Some of those things we’ll work out when we try to meet with him,” Evans said.
What they do know, Evans said, is they’d like to see an increase in technology use and education and effective strategies to keep students in school in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The successful candidate will be offered a proposed contract that runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024, at an annual rate of $112,000. As a performance incentive, the newly hired superintendent also may be eligible for a raise up to $5,000 each school year if rated highly effective.
Compensation also includes a $3,600 taxable stipend to be paid monthly, a budget for professional development and business travel, and payment of memberships in state and national professional organizations.
