DALEVILLE – Officials with Daleville Community Schools said they don’t believe the district is a target of a lawsuit to recover allegedly mismanaged funds for two virtual schools, although they are disappointed that one of their administrators is.
Daleville Assistant Superintendent David Stashevsky is a defendant in a July 8 lawsuit filed in Hamilton Superior Court by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Daleville schools was the charter authorizer for the now-closed Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy.
Daleville Superintendent Greg Roach said in a statement Thursday that the district made clear in August 2020 its disagreement with the state's conclusions about Stashevsky and issues at the two schools through its rebuttal to the State Board of Accounts' Special Compliance Report.
“David has always been and remains a trusted and well-respected school administrator who has served our school community with distinction,” Roach said. “It is worth noting that Mr. Stashevsky played a key role in bringing the IVS/IVPA enrollment irregularities to the attention of SBOA in the first place.”
The lawsuit seeks to recover more than $150 million the virtual schools collected by allegedly padding enrollment and spending money with vendors who had close ties to the schools’ administrators. The irregularities came to the attention of Daleville officials in 2018 when they were able to collect data and information they said had been withheld for years by the virtual schools’ administrators.
“Almost immediately, Mr. Stashevsky set to the task of downloading and arduously analyzing all of the available data,” Roach said.
He said Stashevsky spent five months reviewing more than 250,000 cells of data tracking more than 15,000 students over five years of enrollment. Without Stashevky’s work, Roach added, Rokita would have no knowledge of the matters that led to the pending civil litigation filed by the attorney general’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.