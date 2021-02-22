DALEVILLE — The Daleville Community Schools board celebrated with cake Monday the unanimous selection of Greg Roach to succeed longtime Superintendent Paul Garrison.
Roach, who is assistant superintendent and business manager for Blackford County Schools, will start April 1 as assistant superintendent at Daleville before moving into the top position on July 1 after Garrison retires June 30. That will allow him a transition period to learn the ropes from Garrison, talk to teachers and collaborate with administrators.
“I think that will be a key time April 1 to July to have meetings and make observations,” he said.
Starting his career in education as a middle school math teacher, Roach worked his way up the ranks as an assistant principal and principal before being promoted three years ago to assistant superintendent. He also has 15 years’ experience as an athletic director.
Roach does not anticipate moving to the area because he has two stepdaughters who would like to complete their educations at Mount Vernon schools.
“We do not want to uproot them, but I’m invested and will be visible here, so they’ll all see me a lot,” he said.
Board President Diane Evans said she believed Roach was a good fit because of his passion for schools and his background in finance.
“He’s known in this area. He’s familiar to the people in this area,” she said.
Board Secretary Vickie Rees said she voted for Roach because he had done his homework on the school district and comes ready with innovative ideas.
“He knew about where every penny was going,” she said.
Rees said she also liked that Roach was personable.
“We want somebody who wants to be out and about, and we think he’s that kind of person,” she said.
Board members Ron Halbert Jr., Kip Corn and Joseph Kaelin said they are exited for Roach’s arrival and believe he will be a good fit for the district.
“We’re looking for Andrew Luck to replace Peyton Manning,” Halbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.