INDIANAPOLIS — The Cowan-Daleville Unified Marching Band aimed high Friday morning during preliminary competition at Indiana State Fair Band Day.
They performed "Into the Sky," which told the story of a young girl's journey toward becoming a pilot. The show ended with a guard member wearing a pilot's jacket, signifying she had accomplished the show's goal.
The band performed under the direction of Daleville High School Band Director Liz Carter and Cowan High School Band Director Brianna Beaupré.
Carter said she was happy with the group's performance.
"I thought they did a really nice job. We worked hard all the way through the season," she said.
Madalyn Mathews, a sophomore trumpet player from Daleville, agreed, noting that she had worked hard to get better at marching.
"When I started out, I was really bad at the toe-up thing and rolling through (the step), and I think I've actually gotten pretty good at it," she explained.
Just like the show's protagonist, Mathews has an ambitious goal of her own. She aspires to attend an Ivy League college.
The bands judged to be in the top 16 were to compete in Friday night's finals for the state fair Band Day title.