DALEVILLE — The Daleville Town Council approved spending up to $2,000 to make the parking lot of the town's park and splash pad safer for kids.
The council plans to have at least four speed bumps installed to slow drivers down, as their speed in the area is a concern.
The town is also going to make the drive one way and post a speed limit of 5 mph.
The council also:
• updated that the town is in the prebidding phase of its solar project. New solar panels are going to be installed at the new town hall and the wastewater plant. The council hopes to choose a bidder in mid-April.
• told residents that the pump on one well, damaged in weekend storms, will be repaired after getting cost estimates. Each month, the town rotates which one of its three wells it draws water from. Because of that, there is no water supply issue.
• approved a $1.50-an-hour raise for the town's two part-time police officers. They now will earn $15 an hour, up from $13.50.
