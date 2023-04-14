DALEVILLE — Town Council recently approved the installation of a pickleball court at William Walters Park.
According to Town Council President Tom Roberts, the project will cost an estimated $70,000 and will likely be installed by the end of May.
Park Coordinator Trina Morgan-Richardson has applied for four grants so far; three with surrounding Walmart locations.
Walmart North in Muncie had responded with a $1,000 grant as of Friday.
Richardson is awaiting a response to an application for a grant of up to $15,000 from the Subaru Indiana Automotive Foundation. She expects a response in June.
Pickleball won't be the only sport played on the new court. It will double as a basketball court, according to Richardson.
The goal is to expand amenities in Daleville, especially as they pertain to physical activity, Roberts said.
The council's next meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 8 at Daleville Town Hall.