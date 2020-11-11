DALEVILLE — Town employees will find an extra present under the tree this year as the Town Council decided to give them an extra three holidays.
The council amended the salary ordinance for this year to include as holidays the three weekdays between Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Tom Roberts, Town Council president, said the extra days were a fitting reward to town employees who came to work and kept the town running during the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, the clerk's office and street department will be closed from Christmas Eve through New Year's Day.
Unless it snows, however. Then the street department will be out with the town's new snowplow.
The council on Monday approved $3,400 to purchase the plow from Key and Son Feeds, the lowest of two bids.
Other business
• The council read a proclamation recognizing longtime resident Mike Murphy, who died in May.
Murphy served on the council for 12 years and was a longtime member of the Daleville Lions Club, where he served as president.
His wife of 59 years, Carol, was on hand to receive the proclamation and a plaque with his photo will hang in the town hall.
• Clerk-Treasurer Amy Roberts said she had secured a $16,000 IPEP grant for the purchase of safety equipment.
• An ordinance setting the speed limit in town to 25 miles per hour passed its second reading.
• The town will pursue the sale of vacant lots once owned by the parks department.
• The clerk's office will be closed the mornings of Nov. 18, 19 and 20 for Keystone training.
