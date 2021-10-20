DALEVILLE — A recently retired Daleville instructional leader has been named 2022 Superintendent of the Year for District VI of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
This is the second time in his 23-year career as a superintendent that Robert Paul Garrison has received the honor after being selected by his district peers. He also was named Superintendent of the Year in 2002.
“It’s very humbling because it’s colleagues’ selection,” he said. “It’s as much a tribute to my staff and the school system and the hard work of everybody there, and the kids, too.”
District VI includes Adams, Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, Wayne and Wells counties.
Garrison was honored for his ability to increase Daleville’s revenue while reducing costs. The district was able to reduce expenses by participating in cooperative purchasing of health insurance and natural gas and has used energy-saving projects to reduce electrical and heating costs.
In addition, Daleville has developed educational opportunities and a reputation that has resulted in nearly 50% of its student population coming from outside its geographical boundary area.
Because of Garrison’s leadership. Daleville also is launching a community partnership with Purdue Polytechnic institute Anderson and MAGNA Powertrain to create manufacturing technology education opportunities and career development.
Though he retired June 30, Garrison has remained active in the Daleville schools community, where he has been a teacher and administrator for 46 years. The road behind the schools and the court in the gymnasium were named for him in honor of his retirement.
In addition to consulting about tax increment financing for the district, he also has helped physically build the greenhouses, supported by a Farm to School grant. He also made some concrete patches over the summer on the schools' sidewalks.
“I’ve enjoyed my time working at school in a little different role.”
Garrison also serves as a board member of the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association and The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, and he serves as the school representative on the Delaware County Redevelopment Commission.
