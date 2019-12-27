ANDERSON — The 12th annual "Dancing Like the Stars" benefit will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The show this year, which features 11 couples and four teams, will celebrate Broadway hits. In the past 11 years, the event has raised almost $625,000 for the continued restoration and operation of the historic theater. Organizers hope all past dancers, judges, volunteers and participants will attend the 12th anniversary of the production.
The 11 couples are busy practicing their two-minute routines and fundraising. The four teams are also hard at work on their two-and-a-half minute performances as well as fundraising.
Couples and teams will compete for the "judges choice" trophies, which are awarded to the couple and team that perform the best executed routines, and "people's choice" trophies, which go to the couple and team that raise the most money.
Tickets for the event are $24, $34 or $41. They can be purchased online at andersonparamount.org or through the Paramount Theatre Box Office.
A “VIP” party will be held after the event from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Hardacre Ballroom for $15 a person. Only 300 seats will be offered to the VIP Party. VIP tickets may also be purchased online or through the box office.
You can learn more as well as vote online for your favorite pair and team at dltsanderson.org, Twitter (@DltsAnderson), Dancing Like the Stars Anderson Facebook page or on Instagram (@dltsanderson).
Participants include:
WOMEN
Michelle Boles, Community Hospital; Cindy Bradford, Kohl’s; Wendi Carter, Wendi Carter Realty; Molly Coope, Cooper Insurance; Allyson Gordon, Pendleton Community Schools; Kelly Klein, Anderson YMCA; Ellyn Ward, Alexandria Community Schools
MEN
Tom Newman, Retired Judge; Tim Rogers, Phillippe Water Equipment; Mike Truman, Retired; John Vieke, Madison Co. Sheriff Dept.
TEAMS
Clip Zone: Devon Robinson, Carissa Ward, Tiffany Meadows, Paige Halcomb, Lacey Jarvis, Brandy Kerr, Nikki Hollingsworth, Ashley Smith, Melissa Wright, Queque Huffman, Kenzie Richmond, Zach Kerr
TimeStepper: Diana Miles, Barbara, Jean Brown, Dennis Dworski, Libby Gipson, Judy Beaty, Pat Schafhauser, Joyce Johnson, Robin Henderson, Nadine Sheppard
Rotary: Tyrone Thomas, Thonja Nicholson, Jill Barker, Annika King, Crystal Williams, Rickie Crawley, Denis Rance
Ascension St Vincent: Emily Abshire, Gracie Anderson, Kim Becker, Pierre Berry, Kamryn Buck, Dani Crehan, Shelly Robinson-Crehan, Leland Franklin, Brittney Wallace, Lizzy Hyde, Bridget Lohrey, Kamryn Kennedy, Kayla Voltz, Ashley Tharp
