ANDERSON — The 12th annual “Dancing Like the Stars” benefit will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m.
This year’s participants are:
WOMEN
Michelle Boles, Community Hospital; Cindy Bradford, Kohl’s; Wendi Carter, Wendi Carter Realty; Molly Coope, Cooper Insurance; Allyson Gordon, South Madison Community Schools; Kelly Klein, Anderson YMCA; Ellyn Ward, Alexandria Community Schools.
MEN
Tom Newman, retired judge; Tim Rogers, Phillippe Water Equipment; Mike Truman, retired; John Vieke, Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
TEAMS
Clip Zone: Devon Robinson, Carissa Ward, Tiffany Meadows, Paige Halcomb, Lacey Jarvis, Brandy Kerr, Nikki Hollingsworth, Ashley Smith, Melissa Wright, Queque Huffman, Kenzie Richmond, Zach Kerr.
TimeStepper: Diana Miles, Barbara, Jean Brown, Dennis Dworski, Libby Gipson, Judy Beaty, Pat Schafhauser, Joyce Johnson, Robin Henderson, Nadine Sheppard.
Rotary: Tyrone Thomas, Thonja Nicholson, Jill Barker, Annika King, Crystal Williams, Rickie Crawley, Denis Rance.
Ascension St Vincent: Emily Abshire, Gracie Anderson, Kim Becker, Pierre Berry, Kamryn Buck, Dani Crehan, Shelly Robinson-Crehan, Leland Franklin, Brittney Wallace, Lizzy Hyde, Bridget Lohrey, Kamryn Kennedy, Kayla Voltz, Ashley Tharp.
Tickets for the event, one of the major fundraisers for the historic theater’s upkeep, are $24, $34 or $41. They can be purchased online at andersonparamount.org or through the Paramount Theatre Box Office.
