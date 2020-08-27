ANDERSON — A milestone for women was commemorated by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Wednesday.
About a dozen women from the Kikthawenund chapter stood in front of the Anderson City Building along Eighth Street, holding signs and waving to passing motorists.
Many wore white, a symbolic color for the women’s suffrage movement, and dressed in period clothes.
DAR member Deborah Hale took the day off work because she wanted to celebrate women’s history.
“I think when you’re in school you never learn about how hard the struggle was to try to get the vote,” Hale said.
“Now we have a voice.”
The reenactment was followed by a garden party at the nearby Gruenewald Historic House.
The Madison County Women’s Suffrage Centennial had planned a large march downtown for Aug. 22 but that event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We said, well, we can’t let Aug. 26 pass by, because that’s when the 19th Amendment was adopted. We should do something,” said Coleen Rector, chair of commemorative events for the Kikthawenund chapter.
The event was kept small and mostly outside with masks worn when participants were unable to safely distance.
Katie Stephens, regent of the local chapter, said she wanted people to remember all the hard work of the women who fought for the right to vote and the contributions of women today working to make the community better.
The chapter will host speakers on the suffrage movement throughout the year and the large citywide event originally planned this month is set to be held in August 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.