ANDERSON — In his youth, Joel Hughel often mowed the lawn for the woman who bought property owned by his great-great-grandfather, farmer Mathias Hughel, in the 2500 block of East 10th Street.
But like many passers-by, he never noticed the 5-foot granite monument marking where the Moravian missionaries stopped from 1901 to 1906 to convert the local Delaware Indians to Christianity.
“I don’t remember ever seeing that,” he said of the monument in the grass right-of-way on the property next to the Panorama Plaza.
Hughel did, however, get a good look at it Tuesday during a rededication of the monument, which was restored by the Kikthawenund Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. June 1 marked the original date the monument was dedicated in 1913.
He was one of about 30 people, including descendants of the missionaries, who attended the event.
Featured speaker, Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson, said the Moravian missionaries came from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to convert the Delaware Indians to Christianity.
“This road was the main Indian road, so when the missionaries came, they followed the Indian road up to where it turned at the river,” he said.
Alice Spangler, DAR’s special event committee chair, said the Moravian missionaries settled in that area of what now is Anderson, building homes, a church and a school.
“A lot of people don’t know about the mission,” she said. “When I moved here in 2000, I started learning about the Moravian monument on East 10th Street.”
DAR took on the restoration because it suited two of its three-pronged missions of patriotism, preservation and education, Spangler said.
“It seemed like a project we could restore and put information out to the community,” she said.
Jane McVey, regent-elect for the DAR’s Kikthawenund Chapter, said the monument marked an important part of Madison County history.
“Interestingly, it was the first monument of its kind in Madison County,” she said.
Descendants of the Kluges, including Laurel Tye, of Sebring, Florida, who attended the event with her three siblings, said even though no one in their family is still Moravian, they appreciated the remembrance.
“It’s lovely that there are people who will continue the history of the people,” she said. “We want to participate in that and encourage other people to do this with their own families,” she said.
Judy Doty, who lives down the road from the monument, came out of curiosity when she heard about the ceremony.
“I like to pray, and Moravians are praying people,” she said.
