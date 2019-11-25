ANDERSON — Anderson resident Bonnie Joslin’s murder trial was continued on Monday.
Joslin, 34, is accused of killing her mother, Mona Davis, 53. Joslin appeared in court on Monday, but did not comment during a pretrial hearing.
David Pumphrey was appointed Joslin’s attorney in August and represented her during Monday’s hearing. He said he had videos to show his client and there were mental health issues that needed to be addressed.
Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims granted the request to continue the jury trial scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020, to July 28, 2020.
Sims said new trial date allows for testimony and evidence to be presented into the first week of August, “if needed.”
A pretrial hearing, for the attorneys only, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 30, 2020. Joslin will not be transported to court for the March hearing.
Mona Davis is believed to have died on June 5. Her body was found by police on June 20 in the Madison Square Apartments in Anderson.
Authorities initially accused Joslin of suffocating her mother according to a confidential informant at the jail, but the Madison County coroner ruled Davis’ cause of death was “manual strangulation” following her autopsy.
Before she was arrested June 21 on an auto theft charge, Joslin told police that she has blackouts and mental disorders. When questioned, she said she had no memory of events surrounding her mother's death, police said.
She told police that her mother left for Florida with a bag of clothes and the cremated remains of a family dog, according to the affidavit. She later admitted that she had called police and impersonated her mother, saying she was going to Florida and cutting ties with her friends and family.
