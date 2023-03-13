ANDERSON – Collectors, dealers and curiosity seekers watched as an Anderson tradition went on the auction block.
For over a decade thousands of people viewed and made it a family tradition to view the model train layout created by Larry Davenport at the Paramount Theatre.
On Saturday the trains, villages and unique accessories were sold to the highest bidder.
Auctioneer Richard Symmes was conducting his first auction of model train equipment.
He said the trains sold well but the assortment of buildings and accessory pieces didn’t draw the anticipated attention.
Jack Gwynn of Anderson was there early to browse through the displays.
“Looks like I may be staying,” he laughed. “I’m a Lionel collector, mine goes back to the 1950s and 1960s.”
Gwynn said he wasn’t looking to purchase anything in particular.
“I’m interested in tracks, switches and transformers,” he said. “He has some valuable items.”
Tim Dick was attending the auction looking for items that can be placed in the model train layout at the Anderson Public Library.
“I’m not really a collector, just like trains,” he said. “I’m a member of the club at the library. I would like to have a transformer and maybe a couple of engines.
“I’ve known Larry for a long time,” Dick said. “He was so passionate about this and now it’s all going to be gone.”
Margaret Humphrey came from Ohio and learned about the auction from a daughter in the area and is the owner of a hobby shop.
“We’re not collectors, we’re sellers,” she said. “Looking for anything that will go reasonable.
“This is amazing,” Humphrey said. “I wish I would have had the pleasure of seeing it in operation.”
Mike Adams of Anderson is a collector and has his own train layout in a spare bedroom.
“There are two or three things that I’m interested in,” Adams said. “I’m going to watch and see what happens.”
Larry King came from Ohio to buy.
“I’m interested in the carnival,” he said of the replica of the Cyclone roller coaster and several other animated pieces.
“This is a beautiful layout,” Kings said. “This is unbelievable.”
Davenport took a philosophical view of the auction.
His hobby started off slowly and grew to exceed the available space in his residence. The display was moved to the second floor of the Paramount and has been viewed by thousands of people.
“It has grown tremendously over the years,” Davenport said of the display. “There are thousands of pieces here.
“Nothing lasts forever,” he said of the dismantling of the display. “It was a community draw. It’s been a good experience.”