INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana inspector general’s office has found shortcomings in documentation by the Indiana Department of Child Services on medications used by children in foster care.
According to the report issued in September, 109 of the 115 children whose records were audited did not have medical passports in their health care records. A medical passport is “a record of health care services the child receives,” according to the report, and is held and continuously updated by the foster parents.
Seventy-six did not have prescriptions for the psychotropic or opioid medications they were taking listed in Indiana’s child welfare system, and the authorization to take psychotropic medication was not included in the records for 49 of 85 children taking psychotropic medication.
“As a mother, a lawmaker and a long-time medical professional, I’m very concerned by the findings of this report,” Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said in a statement. “Children in foster care are some of the most vulnerable people in the state, and we need to be doing all we can to ensure their safety.
“Making sure that foster parents know a child’s medical history, as well as having a thorough understanding of what medication they are on — including possible side effects — is of utmost importance.”
The inspector general’s office recommended “providing training, technical assistance, and implementing additional controls and procedures,” as well as finding the authorizations for the 49 children and “continu[ing] efforts with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to obtain access to Medicaid claim history.”
As part of its response to the report, DCS said, when finished, the new child welfare system, I-KIDS, will better maintain records and authorizations.
“DCS recognizes that it was not able to produce the required authorizations for the medications prescribed to our children timely during this audit,” the department said in a letter replying to the inspector general’s office.
“The agency has confirmed, however, that these medication authorizations were provided to the prescribers, and no children were incorrectly or unsafely prescribed medications. Without appropriate authorization, the prescribers would not have been able to write the prescriptions for the medications.”
While an Indiana Youth Institute report found the number of kids in foster care increased greatly from 2012 to 2018, the number fell the next two years — from 34,269 children in 2018 to 26,913 in 2020.
IYI said, “The steep decline of about 4,000 foster youth between 2019 and 2020 could be due to the impact of COVID-19” and also pointed to legislative and departmental changes.
In 2018, U.S. Congress passed The Family First Prevention Services Act, which was “designed to prioritize family permanence, and prevent removal, to the extent possible,” according to IYI.
Around the same time in Indiana, the state’s definition of neglect was changed to allow more leeway for parents who are financially burdened and to lessen DCS staff’s caseloads.
“As we are expecting, a large influx of children entering our foster care system due to the near-total ban on abortion, we must act now to strengthen the Department of Child Services to ensure workers have the resources necessary to do their jobs to the best of their ability,” Fleming said.
“The safety and health of Hoosier children depend on it.”