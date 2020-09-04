ANDERSON — Residents wanting to cast an absentee ballot have until Oct. 22 to submit their application with the Madison County Clerk’s office.
During the Primary Election in May, all local voters had the opportunity to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For November’s general election that option is not currently available, although the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion this week to consider a lawsuit filed by Indiana Vote by Mail.
The Indiana Election Commission voted earlier this year not to allow all voters to cast a ballot by mail.
People eligible to vote by mail are those older than 65; people required to work on Election Day who can’t make it to the polls; people who will be out of town or who have a disability that doesn’t allow them to cast a ballot in person.
As of this week, the Madison County Clerk’s office has received approximately 5,000 requests for an absentee ballot.
The Madison County Election Board has approved two additional early voting sites prior to the Nov. 3 election in addition to the Madison County Government Center.
The sites are the Pendleton Public Library and the Elwood City Hall from noon to 6 p.m. from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.
State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said Thursday he believes it’s too late in the process to change the calendar with the election less than 60 days away.
“Senate Democrats asked for a change back in July,” he said. “It’s a shame. The circumstances haven’t changed with the pandemic and the number of coronavirus cases is still trending upward.”
Lanane said it’s up to the Clerk’s office to monitor and check the absentee ballot applications to determine if a person is eligible to vote by mail.
“People will have to make up an excuse,” he said. “It is a crime to lie on the application.”
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democrat Party and a member of the county’s Election Board, said restricting mail-in ballots will affect both political parties.
“Voter turnout will be important,” she said. “The turnout could be lower because people are afraid of the cornovirus.”
Watkins said voters should have to declare a reason for casting an absentee ballot.
