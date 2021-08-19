LOGO19 Police Lights

ELWOOD — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Indiana 37 and Indiana 128 on Thursday morning.

A head-on collision between a truck and car was reported around 10:30 a.m. and at least one fatality has been confirmed, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.

No additional information is being released at this time pending identification and notification of family members. 

Reporter Traci L. Miller is at the scene. Check below for updates.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.

Tags

Trending Video