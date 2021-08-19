ELWOOD — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Indiana 37 and Indiana 128 on Thursday morning.
A head-on collision between a truck and car was reported around 10:30 a.m. and at least one fatality has been confirmed, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.
No additional information is being released at this time pending identification and notification of family members.
Reporter Traci L. Miller is at the scene. Check below for updates.
Near the scene of the accident now. pic.twitter.com/RWzAJl4lw7— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) August 19, 2021
The identity of the man killed in the accident has been identified as Benjamin Capshaw, 41, of Elwood, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. pic.twitter.com/OxuI9IENZA— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) August 19, 2021
Witnesses said Capshaw was driving a Honda SUV northbound on Ind. 37 when his vehicle abruptly crossed the centerline just south of Ind. 128.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) August 19, 2021
Both Ind. 37 and Ind. 128 are closed to traffic due to the accident. pic.twitter.com/oXc0weAHFA— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) August 19, 2021
