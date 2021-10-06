INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were killed in Indianapolis in shootings that began late Tuesday night and ended early Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department saw a vehicle off the road in the 9300 block of Troy Avenue, near South Post Road, shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Police found a woman in a car with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This was the third deadly shooting in less than two hours in Indianapolis.
The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when police arrived to 2851 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address of the Welcome Inn on the east side, and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
A third person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound but was reportedly in stable condition. Investigators believe this man was involved in the motel shooting, but his role in the shooting is not clear at this time.
Another deadly east side shooting happened less than 30 minutes later.
Officers went to the intersection of East 13th and North Denny streets around 11 p.m., where they found a person who had been shot. IMPD said that person died from their injuries.
Investigators are still working to piece together what happened in all three shootings.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects or motives for the shootings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.