INDIANAPOLIS — Problems with the state’s new vital records-keeping system continue to plague officials three weeks after funeral directors and doctors first reported bugs.
On Jan. 4, the state transitioned from the Indiana Death Registry System (IDRS) to Database Registration of Indiana’s Vital Events (DRIVE), designed by VitalChek. Funeral directors, doctors and coroners had used IDRS for a decade and the system needed to be upgraded.
But funeral directors wonder if the system was ready to launch after several issues, including screens timing out and punctuation errors, complicated efforts to file death certificates.
“We had 12 people die in the first 12 days of January and I can’t get death certificates on any of them,” Kyle Smith, the funeral director for Gundrum Funeral Home and Crematorium in Logansport, said on Jan. 12.
Without a death certificate, families can’t file life insurance claims, transfer property or close bank accounts.
“A death certificate is necessary for all those things because they want proof somebody died,” Smith said.
The Indiana State Health Department said the “main issue” was the lack of doctors registered for DRIVE. While funeral directors fill out biographical information for the decedent, an attending doctor lists the cause of death.
“The new system offers greater security and functionality…. (and) has been developed over the past year,” the Indiana State Health Department said in a prepared statement. “We have offered multiple training since last summer to help physicians get registered and guide funeral directors and coroners through the process.”
The state, which has denied all interview requests since the pandemic began, said about 29% of “users” were currently registered but didn’t clarify the difference between a registered and non-registered user.
Funeral services and burials can continue but cremations require a death certificate, leaving some funeral homes near capacity for their refrigeration systems because they can’t process bodies.
In Lapel, Todd Bozell, the funeral director of Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, said the system change came on top of an already turbulent year of COVID-19 deaths and restrictions.
“It does not help the grieving process for families,” Bozell said. “It’s just one more stressful thing.”
At one point, COVID-19 restrictions limited funeral gatherings to 10 people even as deaths increased from the same virus.
“It’s tough to have to tell the family (about) masks and social distancing. … We’re not used to that,” Bozell said. “We’re used to adhering to (the wishes of) the family.”
The DRIVE system also registers births, causing confusion for families trying to obtain birth certificates for newborns and complicating insurance filings.
The state estimated that 1,000 death records and 150 birth records weren’t fully registered or assigned a state file number and couldn’t be transferred to the new system.
Annually, the state records about 56,000 deaths, not accounting for additional fatalities related to COVID-19. So far this year, about 2,200 births and 2,200 deaths have been registered through the DRIVE system, according to Shane Hatchett, the health department’s chief of staff.
Hatchett testified to the budget committee Tuesday, first acknowledging the problems with DRIVE.
“Unfortunately, the volumes of phone calls as well as tickets coming in have surpassed what we had anticipated, so we’re continuing to add staff to be able to respond to those,” he said. “We recognize that … we are not necessarily meeting the marks that we had anticipated or, frankly, want to and that we must do better. We’re actively working on that.”
The health department later clarified that a mixture of current employees and contractors would be “working on non-COVID projects” but didn’t specify how many.
Funeral directors may temporarily use county coroners to sign off on death certificates rather than doctors, who may be overwhelmed by COVID-19 caseloads. Combined with a paper bypass system, this might ease some of the burden on funeral directors trying to file death certificates.
“Funeral homes are the first ones to be called by the family when there’s a delay,” Bozell, the Lapel funeral director, said. “Once we all get in tune and work together, it’ll go back to normal.”
