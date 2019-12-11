ANDERSON — Despite a common belief that domestic violence spikes during the holidays, a review of local crisis hotline calls and the number of people sheltered reveals what officials have always known.
“It is true the stress of the holidays — parties to attend, presents to purchase, children being home from school, added financial strain — are all things which can heighten the level or frequency of violence,” said Ashley Waterbury-Carpenter, chief operating officer of Alternatives Inc. in Anderson. “However, domestic violence at its core is about power and control.
“That doesn’t change with the seasons or the holidays.”
After a review of crisis hotline calls and the number of survivors sheltered at Alternatives, which provides shelter and services for domestic and sexual violence survivors from Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Marion and Tipton counties, Waterbury-Carpenter said there is no evidence to support a spike in domestic violence during the holidays.
Experts warn that one reason the myth of the domestic violence spike around holidays persists is the public can relate to the idea that holiday stress and alcohol can cause domestic violence, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said domestic calls for his department remain consistent during the holidays. He said domestic violence is “an emotional and deep issue.”
Mellinger said while abuse is about power and control, it is also about loss of control in times of crisis when financial issues arise, from people acting out because they are unhappy or from depression in general.
Others were raised in homes where domestic violence was tolerated and “the norm,” he said.
“Breaking the cycle is one of the most important concepts, but it also requires total buy-in from victims, and that is easier to preach than it is to actually accomplish,” Mellinger said.
Domestic calls can be especially dangerous for law enforcement officers if a person becomes enraged and attempts to harm anyone that gets in their way, the sheriff said. Another danger is when an officer becomes indifferent or skeptical that a victim won’t seek a long-term solution if they have been repeatedly called to the same residence.
“We stress to our deputies that no matter how many times you have to respond, do the right thing every time,” Mellinger said. “And I believe our deputies do that.”
He said if abuse is suspected, a person should alert law enforcement, try to persuade the victim to seek help, talk to the victim’s family, but “never just turn your head to it.”
“The last thing we want to hear is when someone says, ‘I saw this coming,’” Mellinger said.
Waterbury-Carpenter explained that abuse can present itself in a variety of forms including physical, sexual, verbal, financial, spiritual or emotional.
“The abuser may use one, three, or all forms of abuse to maintain power and control over the survivor,” she said. “Often the perpetrator will isolate the survivor from their family and friends in order to make the survivor entirely dependent on the abuser.
“In this way, the abuser also makes it more difficult for the survivor to reach out for help, and for others to notice a problem.”
The holidays, however, might be an opportunity for family or friends to spots signs of an abusive or unhealthy relationship.
Waterbury-Carpenter said there are things people can do to help someone in this situation.
“First, make sure the survivor knows you care and want to help,” she said.
Waterbury-Carpenter stressed the importance of making it clear to the person that they are not being judged or blamed and what they are saying is believed before sharing concerns of abuse.
“Remain calm and supportive and create a safe space for them to talk openly,” Waterbury-Carpenter said. “Allow the survivor to tell you their story on their own terms. Never be forceful with the conversation. This can be a very hard topic for the survivor and forcing them to give details can create an unsafe space for them, causing them to retreat and no longer seek help.”
She said talk with the person about any unhealthy behaviors and give specific examples when possible. For example, talking about how a person may control who they spend time with, when and for how long and how it makes that person feel, Waterbury-Carpenter said.
“You can share how you would feel if someone were doing this to you,” she said. “Help them recognize the behaviors are unhealthy and should not be accepted as normal.
“Remind the survivor everyone is responsible for their own behavior and nothing the survivor did ‘caused’ the abuse.”
Waterbury-Carpenter said it is important to never push or force options on the person and let them know there are resources, services and support to help them get through the situation.
She said people can also encourage the person to call Alternatives’ toll-free crisis line at 866-593-9999 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
