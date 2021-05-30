DALEVILLE — Three people died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 67 north of Delaware County Road 600 West.
The accident happened about 9:40 a.m., Indiana State Police said in a release.
According to the preliminary crash investigation by the ISP Pendleton Crash Reconstruction Team, a maroon 2010 Ford Flex, driven by Brandon Andre Williams, 30, of Griffith was traveling northbound on the state road. Benjamin Roger Wilber, 64, and his wife, Brenda Kay Wilber, 68, of Muncie, were traveling southbound.
The Ford Flex crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck the Wilbers’ black 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The driver of the Ford Flex was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the ISP release said.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilber were both properly restrained, ISP said, but were unable to survive their injuries.
All three people were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Delaware County coroner.
The crash investigation is ongoing, state police said. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the crash.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Daleville Police Department, Salem Township Fire Department, Delaware County EMS, Delaware County Coroner’s Office, Delaware County EMA, and Northwest Towing and Recovery.
