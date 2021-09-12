I-69 fatality

Ninety minutes after the fatal accident, northbound traffic was backed up for more than 4 miles on I-69. The interstate is seen here from the overpass at exit 222.

ANDERSON — A Gaston woman was killed in an accident on Interstate 69 late Sunday afternoon.

Mindy S. Church, 42, had recently moved to the Delaware County town from Indianapolis, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott. The accident occurred about 5 p.m. near mile marker 226, south of Anderson.

By 6:30 p.m., northbound traffic was sometimes moving a little but sometimes at a standstill as emergency crews continued to work at the site.

Some drivers left I-69, driving the wrong way on the exit ramp at 222, to get off the interstate.

No more information was available.

