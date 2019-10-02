MUNCIE — Another delay has been granted for a jury trial of an Indianapolis woman accused of reckless homicide in connection with her granddaughter’s death in 2014.
Donna Randolph, 46, was scheduled to go to trial Oct. 21 in Delaware Circuit Court 3 before Judge Linda Ralu Wolf for Class C felony reckless homicide and Class C felony causing death while operating a vehicle under the influence.
On Wednesday, Delaware County courts show the trial being continued following a request by Randolph’s attorney. The new trial date is now set for Feb. 24, 2020.
Randolph was driving a Chrysler 300 on Interstate 69 near Daleville when she made a U-turn and was struck from behind by a car driven by a Michigan couple on June 3, 2014. Randolph’s 4-year-old granddaughter Tavionna Ford was killed in the accident.
Authorities said Randolph was traveling about 10 to 20 mph at the time of the accident.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Randolph tested positive for both alcohol at a 0.04 blood alcohol concentration, less than the Indiana legal limit of 0.08, and for marijuana.
She entered a not guilty plea and was later released on bond.
In 2016, Indiana State Police arrested Randolph on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blood tests showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.231, according to court records.
She was charged with two counts: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of at least 0.15.
As part of a plea agreement in that Marion County case, Randolph pleaded guilty to the operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated: endangering a person charge. The second count was dismissed.
She received a sentence of 365 days, with 352 days suspended, and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.
On Dec. 30, 2018, Randolph was charged in Marion County with Level 6 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated: endangering a person and being a habitual vehicular substance offender and in May she was sentenced to a total of 1,460 days in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Randolph’s earliest release date listed on the DOC website is listed as March 27, 2020.
