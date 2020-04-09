CHESTERFIELD — One of the most essential jobs during the almost nationwide stay-home orders is truck drivers.
The truck drivers continue to deliver items to grocery stores, parts to manufacturing plants, gasoline and medical supplies.
The normally packed parking area at the Pilot Truck Stop on Indiana 67 had many empty parking spaces Wednesday.
At the Love’s Truck Stop at the Lapel exit on Interstate 69, it was a little more crowded, but plenty of parking spots were still available.
While many restaurants throughout the U.S. are providing food through drive-thru windows or carryout service, many drivers are stocking up on food in their trucks.
Ryan Janney of Columbus, Ohio, was heading to Clinton on Tuesday.
“Sometimes it has been a problem finding a place to eat, but you can always go into the truck stops,” he said. “When you stop you don’t know what restaurants are open.”
“You can’t take a semi through a drive-thru and you can’t walk through,” Janney said, laughing.
He has noticed some of the rest areas along the interstates are closed.
As expected, Janney said he has encountered a lot less traffic on the interstates.
“I was in Milwaukee when they shut down Illinois that day. I went through Milwaukee and Chicago and never slowed down at all,” he said.
Canadian Cijranjed Sidau was making a delivery in Fishers on Wednesday.
“I’m stopping to eat at the truck stops and for coffee,” he said. “The rest stops along the highway are mostly open. Traffic is down, which is good.”
Eldon Kovacic resides in Buffalo, New York, and was heading north of Anderson.
“I’ve not really experienced any problems,” he said. “I normally prepare my food for the week so I don’t have to stop.
“Some restaurants have been shut down and some of the rest areas have been closed,” Kovacic said. “The truck stops have been open in Indiana.”
He said that after manufacturing operations slowed or were idled by the stay-at-home orders, it has been hard to secure a load to deliver.
Mississippi resident Ronnie Ball was traveling to Illinois on Monday.
“I haven’t had many problems,” he said. “I have always stayed in my truck before all this happened.
“I was already practicing social distancing before all this started,” Ball said, but added that he has had trouble getting something to eat.
At the truck stops, Ball purchases lunch meats and bread and eats inside his truck.
“There is less traffic in some areas. It depends on if people are following the rules,” he said. “Indiana is a little slow on the interstates.”
Ronnie Bess, of Missouri, said procuring a load to deliver has been slow for the past few weeks.
“I bring stuff with me,” he said, about eating on the road. “I’ve got an ice box where I keep sandwiches and soda.”
Bess agreed that traffic in Indiana has been lighter at night, but not during the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.