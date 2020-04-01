INDIANAPOLIS — More than 120,000 Hoosiers have applied for unemployment benefits and applications for family and social services are rising, as well, amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are continuing to evaluate benefits on a daily basis; we have an increased number of applications and are filling those needs,” said Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration.
“Anyone who is currently on SNAP will continue to receive those maximum benefits over the next three months (as) those federal funds continue to come through,” Sullivan said Wednesday, referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The state reported that for the week ending March 29, FSSA had a 10% increase in applications from the previous week across SNAP, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) and health coverage plans.
In 2019, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, a coalition of 11 food banks covering all 92 counties, reported that 887,070 people were at risk of hunger, a number that could fill Lucas Oil Stadium a dozen times over.
Feeding Indiana's Hungry estimates that one in six Hoosier children faces food insecurity, which can be exacerbated by school closures.
“Replacing lost schools meals is just one piece of a large food insecurity challenge facing our communities,” the report saidd.
Jennifer McCormick, the state's superintendent of public education, said last month that 94% of schools were providing some type of food to students in their communities.
Hoosiers who think they may qualify for these programs should apply at www.fssabenefits.gov.
FSSA officials said they’ve advised food banks of new funding streams and potential volunteers from the Indiana National Guard.
Federal action to combat the coronavirus, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, freed up support for food banks, and the State Department of Health has modified food safety and personal safety guidance, according to Indiana officials.
“Due to increased demand, (Indiana food banks) have increased the number of mobile pantry distributions, positioned mobile pantries in areas of limited food access, modified operations to distribute prepackaged food boxes and offered drive-through pick-up options,” according to an email from state officials.
The Women, Infants and Children program has seen a similar increase in applications, with the State Department of Health reporting a “20-25% increase in new appointments" for the weeks ending March 22 and March 29.
State officials didn’t answer the question Wednesday of how funding for these programs would continue, though much of the money comes from the federal government.
The increased demand comes as the state’s revenues suffer an unprecedented decline. Hoosiers staying at home spend less money, which generates less sales tax revenue. The due date for 2019 income tax filings has been pushed back from April 15 to July. Income taxes are the state’s second-largest source of revenue.
The state reported over $2 billion in its rainy day fund, designed to cover the state’s finances in economic downturns. Gov. Eric Holcomb previously said that fund would help the state operate through budget shortfalls incurred by the coronavirus crisis.
