INDIANAPOLIS — Linda Lawson, Woody Myers' running mate for the Democratic gubernatorial ticket, has two decades of experience as a state lawmaker. She retired in 2018 under a Republican supermajority.
When asked Thursday about the potential of working with a potential GOP supermajority again if she is elected in November as lieutenant governor, Lawson said, "There's a blue wave going on."
“I’m not going ... to accept the prediction that we (Democrats) are not going to be able to break that supermajority in the House or Senate,” Lawson said. “People are getting excited about this campaign.”
Lawson said that she’d previously worked with Republican legislators and would do so again, especially as lawmakers negotiate a new budget in 2021. Last week, the state announced that projected revenue for the first quarter of the year fell short by nearly $1 billion, making budget cuts likely.
“We’re going to be looking at federal dollars to try to help Indiana as much as we possibly can. But, you know, there’s $2 billion sitting in the bank somewhere,” Lawson said, referring to the state’s reserves. “This is the time to pull it out of the bank and help Hoosiers as much as we possibly can.”
