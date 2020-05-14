Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.