ANDERSON — The Madison County Democratic Party has set the date for the precinct committeemen to elect a successor for the late Donna Davis on the Anderson City Council.
Ludy Watkins, party chairman, said Tuesday the caucus will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the party headquarters in Anderson.
Watkins said she has heard from three people who are considering seeking the District 2 position. Davis, who was reelected to a 10th term in November, died Dec. 29.
Former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters confirmed Tuesday that he will be seeking the office.
“I’ve lived in District 2 my entire life,” Watters said. “I have been involved in Democrat Party politics for over 30 years.”
Watters is the former District 2 chairman for the party.
“I’ve always had aspirations to serve on the city council and represent District 2,” he said.
Former Alexandria City Councilman Don Lynch confirmed he will be a candidate for the position.
The other person who has contacted Watkins is Jeff Barranco, who is currently serving on the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees.
Lynch was first elected to the Alexandria council in 1983 and served until 2015. He has been a resident of Anderson for four years.
“I always enjoyed being a part of city government,” he said. “This is a good opportunity to do something to help Anderson.”
Barranco confirmed that he will be seeking the District 2 council seat during the caucus.
Barranco ran unopposed in 2018 for the South District Position 2 seat on the school board.
In 2019, he ran in the Democratic Party primary for one of the three at-large seats on the City Council.
Barranco finished last in the eight-person race gathering 4% of the 10,639 votes cast. He spent $5,100 of his own funds on the primary campaign.
Potential candidates to replace Davis must indicate their intentions on Jan. 12.
The eight Democrats serving as precinct committeemen in the district will elect a replacement to serve four years on the Anderson council.
