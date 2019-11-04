ANDERSON – With no Republicans seeking the at-large positions on the Anderson City Council, the three Democrats are being challenged by a lone Libertarian Party candidate.
Incumbents Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes are seeking another term and Rick Muir is looking to return to the council after an absence of several years.
Brandon Collins, the Libertarian candidate, lost a bid for seat on the Anderson Township advisory board in 2018. Collins said if elected to the city council he would like to focus on infrastructure.
He would like to eliminate the one-way streets in downtown Anderson, believing it would be a benefit to go back to the two-way streets.
Collins said sidewalks need to be constructed along 53rd Street and portions of 38th Street so people won’t have to walk in the streets.
Bibbs is seeking his third term on the council and says the city is moving in the right direction with more job opportunities over the past four years.
He has advocated for more transparency in city government and would like to see all public meetings broadcast on Anderson TV.
“When I was first elected there was talk about having to lay off employees,” Bibbs said. “We now have a healthy operating balance.”
He said the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program started this year is helping fill the new jobs in the city with local people.
“Over the next four years I hope to get all the parks up to par,” Bibbs said. “The focus should be on quality of life with a nice trail system and continue to work on repaving the streets.”
Crumes, who is currently serving as president of the council, is seeking a second term in office and has been focused during her term on transparency in government.
“During my term for the first time the council hired their own attorney and fiscal consultant,” she said. “We use the financial consultant as needed to work on the budget.”
Over the next four years Crumes would like to see the city develop a new comprehensive plan for the entire city and also for different neighborhoods.
“I would like to see what city government and the community can do together,” she said. “Government is set up to work but we have to get more people involved.”
Crumes said there has been progress during the past four years but a lot more is needed.
“My job is what the people don’t see,” she said. “The council’s charge is to oversee finances, the passage of ordinances and to make sure the proper internal controls are in place over spending.”
Muir, running for a fifth term on the council, is seeking election after not serving for several years.
“My No. 1 goal is that it’s important for the future of the city to continue economic development efforts and the creation of more jobs,” he said. “That’s the heart and soul of moving forward. We’ve made great strides in recent years.”
Muir said he likes what the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is undertaking with enhancements to the park department.
He said public safety is always a priority.
Muir said he is running to bring experience to the table and a desire to contribute to the future of the community.
“I have the ability, desire and common sense to be effective on the city council,” he said. “I want to contribute in a positive manner and to help keep us moving forward.”
