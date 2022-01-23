ANDERSON — With two weeks remaining to declare candidacies for the May primary election, there is a stark difference between the two local political parties.
The filing deadline is noon Feb. 4 at the Madison County clerk’s office for local races and the Indiana secretary of state’s office for state and national offices.
The Republican Party has a full state of candidates for all the Madison County seats in the Indiana General Assembly and for county offices.
For the Democratic Party, only one candidate has filed for a seat in the Indiana legislature and only three are seeking the party’s nomination for the 12 county offices.
As of Friday, the only Democrats to have filed for county spots are Joey Cole for sheriff; Joe Spencer for Madison County clerk; and Fred Reese seeking reelection to the 3rd District seat on the Madison County Council.
Donna L. Griffin is seeking the party’s nomination in House District 88 against incumbent Republican Chris Jeter.
The district was expanded to include Green Township in Madison County after the 2021 redistricting of legislative districts.
Although she has not filed with the Indiana secretary of state’s office, incumbent State Rep. Terri Austin has announced she will run for reelection in House District 36.
It sets up a potential rematch for the seat with Republican Kyle Pierce.
There is a contested Democratic primary for the position of Anderson Township trustee.
The winner is likely to face incumbent Republican Mike Shively, who defeated John Bostic in the 2018 election.
Shively is the first Republican elected to the position in recent memory.
Norman Anderson Jr. is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for Anderson Township trustee.
Anderson lost a bid to capture the party’s nomination in the 2019 Anderson municipal election from incumbent Ollie H. Dixon for the District 4 seat on the Anderson City Council.
He lost to Dixon by 100 votes in a three-way contest.
Stephany Mae Stennis is also seeking the nomination.
Stennis was one of three Democrats to run for an at-large seat on the Madison County Council in 2020. She finished sixth in the election in which all three Republicans won election.
The third candidate is Dixon’s grandson, Asaush Dixon-Tatum, who is making his first attempt at elective office.
There were three contested Republican Party nominations as of Friday.
Three candidates are seeking the party’s nomination for sheriff.
Anthony Emery, a current member of the Madison County Council, is running along with Kimberly Stigall, a member of the Sheriff’s Department, and federal marshal John Beeman.
In County Council District 1, incumbent Jerry Alexander is being challenged by Bethany Keller and Ryan Green.
Green attempted to complete the term of the late Councilman Brent Holland in 2020, losing in a caucus and primary to Ben Gale for the at-large position.
There is a three-way contest in Council District 4 with current member Rob Steele being challenged by Kimberly Driver and Kaele Albert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.