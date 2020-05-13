ANDERSON — Four Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District gave low marks for the federal government’s handling of the pandemic.
Jennifer Christie, Christina Hale, Andy Jacobs and Dee Thornton took part Tuesday in an internet forum hosted by Indiana Town Halls.
Thornton won the nomination in 2018 and Hale was the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor in 2016. Christie and Jacobs are seeking their first elective office.
When asked about the response of the Trump administration to the coronavirus pandemic, all four were critical of the federal government’s response.
“I would give it a poor rating,” Hale said. “There was a lack of preparation. You expect the government to have a plan.”
Thornton used a phrase from Donald Trump’s reality television show “The Apprentice” and said “You’re fired,” adding that Trump has responded with arrogance.
“The president was briefed on a plan and refused to use it,” Thornton said. “He first called it a hoax and continued to spread misinformation.”
Christie said the country needs leadership that would work in dealing with the crisis.
“We were unprepared in terms of testing,” she said. “There was no plan in place.”
Christie said the nation should be investing in testing and tracking of the novel coronavirus and focusing on finding a cure.
Jacobs rated the federal response as a C-minus and said the government was reactive instead of proactive.
“Scientists were worried about a pandemic 10 years ago and no one was interested,” he said. “President Trump was slow to the punch.”
The four candidates expressed mixed positions on the question of term limits.
Christie said she was not opposed to term limits but the problems facing the nation are much larger.
“I believe voters should make the decision,” she said. “A problem is that companies can spend unlimited amounts of money on campaigns that lead to legislation geared to protect special interests.”
Christie said voters need more access when it comes to the ability to cast ballots in the future.
Jacobs said he opposes term limits because of the loss of experience in the legislative process.
He said many of the people being elected to Congress currently are not aware of how a bill becomes law.
“The problem is a lack of fair elections,” Jacobs said. “We should have publicly financed elections.”
Thornton said she supports term limits with the maximum length of time in office at eight to 10 years.
“We need a fresh perspective on the issues,” she said. “We need longer than two-year terms in the House. It was never meant to be a career of 30 or 40 years.”
Hale said she was open to the concept of term limits but expressed concern about the low voter turnout during Indiana election cycles.
“We need to get the ‘dark’ money out of campaigns and end the gerrymandering,” she said. “We need fairness, transparency and honesty in the election process.”
Hale said many people would like to see Indiana’s campaign season shortened between the primary and general elections.
