ANDERSON — New details surrounding the Indiana State Police investigation of a former executive director of technology for the Indiana Department of Correction are outlined in an affidavit of probable cause filed in Madison County.
Thomas William Francum, 51, of Pendleton, is charged with Class C felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting fondling or touching a child under 14.
Francum was arrested on Wednesday after a four-month investigation by the state police.
He was placed on unpaid suspension from DOC on Aug. 30 when a search warrant was served at his home, which is a leased property on the grounds of the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to a state police press release.
Francum is accused of fondling and touching a child at his home from Aug. 14, 2010, to Aug. 16, 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Indiana State Police Detective David Preston.
“Mr. Francum denied this allegation and conveyed that the victim in this case was lying and was being coached by his mother,” Preston wrote.
The child, who was described as being reluctant to talk with investigators about the incident, said Francum touched his penis four or five times over a period of years, according to the affidavit.
He told investigators he was 4 years old when Francum began to touch him and Francum would wear a Kabuki or Michael Myers mask when the incidents happened, Preston wrote. He said Francum would also use the same masks to scare the child.
The child said he was sleeping in a “movie room” in the home and Francum would come into the room around 2:30 a.m. and touch him underneath his clothing, according to the affidavit. The boy said he knew the time because there was a digital clock in the room that would light up.
“Victim stated that he would be sleeping and would then feel a wrong move and would jolt up,” Preston wrote.
The boy said he really didn’t know what was happening, but he would see the clock and hear footsteps go out the door, according to the affidavit. He told authorities he could distinguish that it was Francum in the room with him.
During a search of the property, investigators took photographs of the room where the alleged molestation occurred and evidence was collected from the home.
“No images of child pornography were located from devices seized,” Preston wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.