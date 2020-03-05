ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. recently reached purchase agreements on five properties.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the Anderson Community Development Corp., or ACDC, said Thursday that in addition to the five properties sold, an additional 10 locations could be sold over the next two months.
The development corporation is the city’s partner on the potential sale of properties acquired through the federally funded Blight Elimination Program.
The state has extended the Blight Elimination Program in Anderson through the end of 2020.
Sulc said the corporation will be receiving an additional five properties from the city soon and the structures have already been demolished.
The corporation has sold 19 properties and currently owns 75 properties.
Sulc said the city plans to demolish an additional 30 to 35 properties in 2020.
Two properties are being donated to the First Church of the Nazarene, he said.
The church is receiving properties at 2439 Jackson St. and 2504 Jackson St. once the warranty deed process is completed. The church intends to develop the sites into a community garden and a kids park.
The church is expected to request a special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals for the community center at the April meeting.
The ACDC board voted to adopt a new mission statement for the organization.
“To encourage, support, and assist community-based revitalization through improvement of public spaces throughout the city, access to quality services and education, and economic development,” the new statement reads.
