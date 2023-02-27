The Herald Bulletin has discontinued the Dilbert comic strip on the daily comics page because the creator of the strip, Scott Adams, made outrageous racist remarks on his online video program last week, including urging white people to stay away from Black people.
His discriminatory comments violate The Herald Bulletin’s values. Dilbert will be published in the coming Saturday’s weekend comics section, which was printed before Adams’ recent comments surfaced. After that, the strip will be discontinued from the weekend section.