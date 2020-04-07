ANDERSON — Madison County health officials on Tuesday addressed discrepancies in COVID-19 death totals reported by the local health department and the Indiana State Department of Health.
While the state's official count for deaths related to the coronavirus officially stood Tuesday at 11, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box had, during press conferences Monday and Tuesday, attributed 15 deaths at Madison County assisted living facilities to COVID-19.
County health officials, meanwhile, said that only some of those deaths could be officially attributed to COVID-19.
Addressing the discrepancy, Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes cited a time lag in reporting between the county health department and the state health department.
“The Madison County Health Department has been reporting deaths associated with COVID-19 only when it is indicated on the death record," Grimes explained.
However, the state health department is assuming that deaths in long-term care facilities where people have tested positive for the coronavirus can be attributed to the virus, according to Madison County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Wright.
If an extended-care facility reports a COVID-19 death directly to the state health department, the local health office does not have that information, Grimes noted. When the county eventually receives the record, if COVID-19 is not listed as the cause of death on that record, it is not counted.
The county’s death records match the state website dashboard, not what is verbally reported at the state daily press briefing, Grimes said.
The State Department of Health did not respond to an email from The Herald Bulletin seeking to clarify the difference in the data being provided to the public.
