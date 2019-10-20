ANDERSON – The two candidates squaring off the third time for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council have spent the most dolalrs on the campaign, according to finance reports.
Campaign finance reports for the period from before the May primary to Oct. 10 were due Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson is being challenged by former councilman Art Pepela Jr.
Pepela defeated Stephenson in 2011 and lost the rematch in 2015.
The two candidates have combined to have spent a total of $4,135, according to the reports filed with the Clerk’s office.
Pepela has raised $7,100 since the start of the reporting period and has spent $2,209 leaving a balance of $4,891.
The campaign has received $500 from Jeff Stoops, $500 from Tom and Bobbette Synder, $500 from Anderson fire chief Dave Cravens and $200 from the local firefighters political action committee.
Stephenson started the reporting period with cash on hand of $1,012 and has received contributions of $4,805. The campaign has spent $1,926 and has a cash balance of $3,891.
The next highest amount spent on a council district race is in District 1 where Republican incumbent Jennifer Culp is being challenged by Tim Funk.
Funk started the reporting period with a cash balance of $1,034 and has raised an additional $2,698. His campaign has spent $2,360 to date leaving a balance of $1,372.
Culp has raised $1,775 and spent $849 to date leading a cash balance of $926.
Her campaign received $500 from the Friends of Madison County political action committee and $200 from the firefighter’s political action committee.
In District 3, incumbent Republican Jon Bell and Democrat challenger Electra Young have spent a combined $3,347.
Bell started the fall campaign with $500 and raised an additional $1,250. His campaign as spent $1,749 leaving a cash balance of $1.
The campaign received $500 from the Friends of Madison County, $400 from local businessman Ken Kocinski and Bell provided $350.
Young has raised $1,595 and spent $1,598 on her campaign. She received $200 from the firefighter’s, $100 from the Anderson Federation of Teachers political action committee and a $500 donation from the Broderick for Mayor Committee.
There has been very little spent in the race for the three at-large seats on the city council.
Incumbents Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes are running with Rick Muir on the Democrat Party ballot. Libertarian Brandon Collins is the lone challenger. No Republican filed for the office.
Crumes reported contributions of $600 to go with the $45 in the campaign coffers. She has sent $257 leaving a balance of $388.
Her campaign received a contribution of $500 from the United Auto Workers political action committee and $100 from the Anderson Federation of Teachers.
Muir started with a balance of $1,020 and received an additional $100 from the Anderson Federation of Teachers.
The campaign has spent $753 leaving a balance of $367.
Bibbs and Collins reported no contributions or expenses.
In Council District 2, incumbent Democrat Donna Davis and her Republican challenger Katie Jackson both reported no contributions or expenditures.
