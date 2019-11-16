ANDERSON – Most public school districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities will be closed Tuesday because of teachers planning to play hooky to participate in a statewide rally at the Statehouse for the Indiana Legislature’s 2020 Organization Day.
Some districts, such as Anderson Community Schools and Shenandoah School Corp., are using e-learning days for the #RedforEd event planned by the Indiana State Teachers Association and the Indiana Federation of Teachers. Others will be extending their school years.
The rally date was not part of any district’s pre-approved school year calendar.
The only local school district that appears to be in session will be South Madison Community Schools. However, Superintendent Joe Buck said the district will have representation at the rally, and for teachers who are willing to take a personal day, that will be allowed.
“Teachers, administrators, and non-certified staff who choose not to attend Red for Ed Day will wear red as a unified team on November 19 in support of public education,” he said in an email to The Herald Bulletin. “We hope this will also generate support from parents and our local community for public education.”
The local districts join about 100 school districts statewide who are expected to descend upon the Statehouse to let legislators know they are fed up with wages that fail to reflect their hard work and professionalism. Their effort, brewing for a couple of years, is inspired by successful efforts a couple of years ago in West Virginia and Arizona.
Districts must be approved prior to the start of a school year to take e-learning days, which originally were created to replace snow days. They allow districts to close their school buildings because they can use remote instruction through the use of district-owned iPads and Chromebooks distributed to students.
Using e-learning days allows districts to remain on track toward the 180 days of attendance required by law.
Alexandria Community Schools already scheduled May 28 as its makeup date. Madison-Grant Unified School Corp. has made May 21 its final day of the year.
“We support our teachers and their right to rally. We want to support their effort to spotlight the need for state investment in public education by allowing them to take time to do this,” Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz wrote in a letter to parents.
Deetz and Daleville Community Schools’ Paul Garrison said it was necessary to close schools for the safety of students.
“Due to the overwhelming support for this initiative and the number of teachers rallying in support of education, we are not able to safely and effectively provide classroom instruction,” Deetz said.
Daleville’s Garrison reported Friday that a large number of teachers already had requested the use of a personal day and that he anticipated more in the days leading up to the rally. As a result, school will be in session on the first flex day scheduled into the district calendar on Jan. 20.
“We regret the disruption this may cause for you and your family, but with reduced staffing, we are unable to ensure students will receive a quality day of learning in a safe environment,” he said in a letter to parents. “This decision was not made lightly. We examined as many options as possible and believe that this decision will provide the best educational alternative for our students.”
Though Daleville is one of the districts authorized by the Indiana Department of Education to use e-learning days, district officials said their intent was for weather-related closures.
In spite of the inconvenience, however, Garrison said district officials shared the teachers’ concerns.
“We understand the burdens that are placed on our educators and share a number of their expressed concerns, including the unhealthy focus on high stakes testing, a curricular structure that adds to student stress while often diminishing the joy of learning, and unfunded mandates, just to name a few,” he said.
