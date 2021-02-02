ANDERSON — When people walking around Shadyside Lake noticed a bicycle sitting on the surface and a hole on the ice, local law enforcement agencies responded to a possible water rescue.

First responders were dispatched to the west side of the lake about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Members of the Anderson Fire Department at first broke through a large area of ice near the shore where the bicycle was discovered.

Eventually a diver with the Chesterfield Union Township Fire Department entered the lake to conduct an underwater search. Nothing was found, officials said.

“The initial call came in as a possible water rescue,” Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said. “As a precaution we wanted to make sure that no one had broken through the ice.”

In addition to the two fire departments, the Anderson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded.

“As a precaution when there is a diver in the water, we want to have two back-up divers,” Cravens said.

