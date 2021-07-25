ANDERSON — As Anderson Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jill Nalywaiko and reading teacher Dana Dickerson neared the fire station on 22nd Street along the route of the Ollie H. Dixon parade, they quickened their pace as they saw two familiar faces.
Jason Young and Zion Perry, who each will be entering first grade, jumped up and down and waved excitedly. Nalywaiko stopped to hug her former students and allow Shamari Stewart, Zion’s mother, to take a quick snapshot of them together.
“I wanted to make sure they had fun before they went back to school,” Stewart said.
They are among dozens of Anderson Community Schools families, far fewer than in past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, who attended the parade and picnic, featuring hot dogs and juice prepared and served by volunteers from NTNDriveshaft Anderson, free books and bicycle giveaways.
ACS and Holy Cross School will be first to start the 2021-21 school year, with the remaining schools in Madison County and surrounding areas starting up on various dates through Aug. 18.
The Ollie Dixon Back to School Parade & Picnic is one of many events taking place to help prepare students for the return to school. On Saturday, an organization called TTE hosted a school supply giveaway and free haircuts at Jackson Park
The parade’s namesake welcomed families and gave a short pep talk.
“The things that are most important to all are good health and good education,” Dixon said. “The whole world is nothing but a classroom. If you are going to be all you can be in this world, you will need a good education.”
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said he’s pleased to welcome students back full-time on Wednesday.
“We’re excited to have people back in front of the teachers because that’s where the magic happens.”
Though the parade in the past has been more extensive, including the Anderson High School Marching Highlanders and hundreds of students and parents lined up along the parade route from the former Shadeland Elementary School to Jackson Park, the highlight of this year’s parade was the ACS administrators and teachers.
Mercedes Harmon and her four children in kindergarten and grades 2, 4 and 5, were among those who braved the surge of the spread of COVID-19 and its Delta variant. Harmon said even though she has no fears about her children returning to in-person classes, she imagines that’s why many families stayed away from the back-to-school celebration.
It also doesn’t bother her that most schools are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy that masks are optional except on school buses. The American Academy of Pediatrics, however, recommends that all schools require all students and staff to wear masks.
“It’s mandatory for my kids to wear masks,” she said from the shady spot under a tree in front of the fire station.
Harmon said she’s excited that her students will return to in-person education. ACS was the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities to start the 2020-21 school year virtually.
“They learn a bit better, my kids do, when they’re in the classroom. It’s more hands-on,” she said.
But aside from having a little fun on the last days of summer break, Harmon said she brought her children to pick up school supplies.
“They ask for so much at schools,” she said. “It’s crazy that my kindergartner needs more than my fifth-grader.”
