ANDERSON — A series of events has led a local diversity expert to call on the ACS board of trustees to put in place a number of measures to ensure the needs of the entire students and staff populations are met.
Though she has no say what happens in the school district in her role as a city official, community/education/equity and justice advocate Tamie Dixon-Tatum, sent an open letter to the school board last month to encourage dialogue on the subject after Robert “Buckie” Bookhart lost his seat in the November election. Bookhart was the only school board member representing any racial minority population in the district.
“Everything is right in our face right now. If we’re all going to be honest, on and off, we’ve always heard about different things,” the mother and aunt of ACS students said. “I am more vigilant right now because it’s in our face not only in Anderson but also the civil unrest around the world.”
The letter was read aloud at the November board meeting.
ACS Board President Patrick Hill has not responded to calls for comment.
Bookhart earlier in the fall publicly chastised his board colleagues for offering interim Superintendent Joe Cronk the permanent position without a broader search that could have included qualified candidates of color. He also was critical of the hiring process for a principal at Anderson Elementary School after a white candidate was given an offer when a Black candidate who was considered by many to be more qualified also had applied for the position.
“By Buckie making his statement and putting it in the newspaper, you need to deal with these issues in a real and substantive way,” Tatum-Dixon said. “With him leaving, there is a big sense of urgency there.”
Dixon-Tatum, who was a member of the original diversity council, said it seems to have dissolved because of apathy and maybe the misguided belief on the part of some district officials that the problems it highlighted had been resolved. This underscores the problem of having all-white leadership that can’t see past their own experiences, she said.
“I think because there never really has been diversity on all levels, because of the lack of diversity, it’s easy to get away from it,” she said. “Sometimes, the non-minorities think this isn’t a problem anymore. You would have that perspective because it doesn’t affect you. The lack of diversity allows for these things to be put on the back burner and to be seen as not a problem or nonexistent.”
Tatum-Dixon said it’s important for ACS officials and administrators to mimic the student population in its makeup.
“Everybody needs to be able to see themselves. They need to know that they matter,” she said.
Carrie Bale, who will replace Bookhart on the board in January, said Dixon-tatum’s letter was “spot on.” She did not receive the letter directly from Dixon-Tatum but reached out to her about it after hearing it read at the November meeting.
“I think she had some very valid points,” she told The Herald Bulletin. “Actually, I think that Tamie is a woman after my own heart.”
Bale said she understands the Black community’s concern that they no longer will have one of their own on the board.
“We have got to reach deep into the community, especially to our families – and I mean all of our families,” she said.
Bale said she would like to see the ACS staff better reflect the students and the city in its diversity.
“We need to have targeted numbers that we are willing to reach for,” she said. “They say, ‘Yes, we want to increase diversity,’ but the board hasn’t put numbers to that.”
