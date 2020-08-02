HENRY COUNTY — The body of an Anderson man was recovered from Westwood Park Reservoir in Henry County on Sunday.
Jeff Maxwell, 61, was pulled out of the water after nearly three hours of search operations, an Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer said in a news release Sunday evening.
A 911 call was received at Henry County Dispatch at approximately 2:34 p.m., Conservation Officer Mark Baker said. Maxwell was located by ICO sonar operators and the recovery was made at approximately 5:13 p.m. by conservation officers and Henry County Sheriff’s Department divers.
Maxwell and a passenger were fishing on Maxwell’s small pontoon boat, Baker said.
According to his passenger, Maxwell was at the back of the boat operating the trolling motor when he leaned over, causing the boat to tip and eject both occupants. After resurfacing, Maxwell held onto a throwable personal floatation device while the passenger swam to retrieve the boat. After retrieving the boat, the passenger could not find Maxwell, according to the DNR release.
Exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
