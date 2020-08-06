HOWARD COUNTY — A Daleville man was seriously injured Tuesday after being thrown from a boat on Wildcat Reservoir in Howard County, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Erven Strange, 72, was seated on the elevated bow seat of his boat, which was being operated by an unlicensed juvenile, Conservation Officer Mark Baker said Wednesday in an emailed news release. The boat was traveling at a low speed when it struck an unknown object, ejecting Strange from the boat.
Strange struck his head on another object, causing a serious head injury, Baker said. The juvenile then jumped into the water and held Strange’s head above water until emergency responders arrived.
Indiana conservation officers commended the juvenile’s rescue actions.
The DNR release said elevated bow seats are intended to be used while the boat is stationary or while being operated by a front-mounted trolling motor. It is also unlawful for an unlicensed juvenile to operate a motorboat with a motor 10 horsepower or larger without a valid Indiana driver’s License or without being at least 15 years of age with a valid state identification card and having passed a certified boater education course.
